SLA Stages Motivation Night

Sabally’s Leadership Academy (SLA), recently gathered potential young people at a colorful convergence it called ‘Motivation Night’.

It was an exceptional educative and entertaining night, an adroit session characterised by fun, networking and exchange of ideas.

Held at Kerr Serign, the event focused on ‘Ideas that Change the World’.

The pioneer of the Academy, Momodou Sabally, said SLA creates a platform where young people inspire and motivate each other for a common good.

The motivation night, he went on, came out of their creativity, saying the topic may sound too big to others but crucial. “I am of the conviction that whatever Americans can do in America and change the world, we Gambians can do it because we have only one thing that we use to do it and that is our brain and Allah (SWT), in his ultimate fairness, endowed us with the same.”

Sabally enjoined participants to reflect on the lessons learnt and make the world a better place.

Credited for his motivational speeches, the renowned author chronicle some of SLA’s success stories, among them, the 2016 summer camp and a helping hand offered to Gambian returnees, who fled the country in the aftermath of the historic December 2016 polls.

He described his Academy as non-political and has no parochial interest.

Alieu Bah, alias Immortal X, took the centre stage as a motivational speaker. He spoke volumes about the significance of knowledge, saying it should be seek with the intention of transmitting ideas into ideals.

He said the ideas that changed the world where able to change the world because they were rooted in human beings who understood that they had a sense of purpose. Thinking, he believes, it is fundamental for human beings he added; “If you look through history, you will realise that this is the age that nobody thinks. It is only few that thinks, we just love to replicate.”

He quoted from a scholar, “This is the age of so much knowledge, but the people are ignorant.”

The audience was later entertainment by comedian Dr. Baba Jah and a musical display of the guitar by Barhama and Poliman of Kerr Gi Family.