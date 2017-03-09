Solo Sandeng’s Remains Exhumed As investigation continues

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Gambia Police Forces (GPF) Foday Conta has disclosed to the Daily Observer that the body of the former United Democratic Party (UDP) Youth Mobilizer Solo Sandeng who was reportedly killed by operatives of the defunct National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has been exhumed as investigation continues with a view to bringing his alleged killers to justice.

The Police PRO explained that on Saturday 4th March, 2017 members of the Police Investigating Team stormed the coastal village of Tanji, Kombo South where it was believed that the late Solo Sandeng, the UDP Youth Mobilizer was buried after he was allegedly arrested and killed by members of the defunct NIA.

“During the exhumation, the suspected grave of Solo was identified by Saikou Omar Jeng, the former NIA Director of Operations who was also the team leader of Solo Sandeng’s alleged torture and subsequent death,” he added. Apart from the Police and former NIA Chief of Operations, a medical team from the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital, Solo Sandeng’s Son and brother, Muhammed Sandeng and Famara Sandeng were all present to witness the exhumation process,” PRO Conta added.

The remains of the late Solo Sandeng, he disclosed, are currently at the EFSTH for medical examination so as to establish the actual cause of his death and help the police in their marathon investigation with a view to bringing his alleged killers to justice.

by Momodou Jawo