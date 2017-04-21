Soninkara Music Award Slated

Soninkara Nang Masanou Association, an association committed to supporting Sarahule’s heritage and culture through different means, is set to stage its annual musical award ceremony.

The much anticipated event, slated for 22nd of April 2017, will be held at the Alliance Franciase, along the Kairaba Avenue.

The association since inception, has made tremendous achievements, especially in promoting Sarahule artists in the country.

In an interview with What’s On, Muhammed Camara, mobiliser of the association, said they are expecting about 12 Sarahule artistes in this year’s event.

He noted that the award is categorized into four areas namely; Best Artist, Best Video, Best song and Best Stage Performance.

Being the biggest association within the associations of the Sarahule, the Soninkara Nang Masanou is urging everyone to come and grace their event, which is the fourth of its kind.

by Binta Jammeh