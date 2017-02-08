Sports Minister Urges Staff to Change Their Attitude

The newly appointed Minister of Youth and Sports has challenged the staff under his purview to change their attitude and work together as one family.

“I did not come to this ministry to hunt anybody, all of you are my brothers and sisters, my doors are open and also open to constructive criticism,” Henry Gomez told his staff on Thursday, February 2nd, 2016, during a familiarization visit to the National Youth Council (NYC), National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI), Directorate of Planning, National Sports Council (NSC) and other satellite institutions under his purview.

The familiarisation visit was meant to give the new Minister a firsthand information about the institutions, meet the staff of the various offices and seek for their support and also introduce his plans for the ministry and development of youth and sports.

Speaking during his visit, Gomez urged the staff to stand firm and support the young people of the country. According to him, there are so many youth out there who felt they have been left alone and they need their support. “We have to fight for them as a matter of most and in this we cannot fail,” he told his staff.

“We have to fight and minimize irregular migration (back-way) and drug abuse among young people in the country. These people are our future leaders and they need to be supported and empowered,” he said.

He said one of his aims is to seek for donors and partners to renovate or even build a new stadium and decentralize football field to the rural Gambia.

For his part, Muhammed Lamin Ceesay, the permanent secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports assured the minister of their unconditional support. He added; “You are blessed with a pool of human resources who are ready to work and help you achieve your goals”

PS Ceesay challenged all the staff of the ministry to work hand in hand and support the minister and his ministry.

The general manager, National Enterprise Development Initiative (NEDI) Landing B Sanneh, congratulated the new minister and assured him of their support. “We are very much committed to work with you in helping you achieve your goals of youth empowerment and development of sports in the Gambia,” he assured Minister Gomez.

Sanneh gave the minister a brief background of his institution and highlighted some of their intervention area.

Musa Mbye, director of Directorate of Planning, highlighted some of their mandates, while assuring the minister of their full support.

by Fatoumatta K Saidykhan