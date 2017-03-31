SSHFC Boosts Bansang Hospital

Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC) recently donated medical items worth over D75,000 to Bansang Hospital, in the Central River Region.

The donated items included: 2 electrical kettle, 4 electrical extensions, a weighting scale, 2-BM machines (Blood Sugar) with 4 pickets each containing 50 strips, 2 blood pressure machines and 120 curtains.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Alh Malang Saibou Camara, the deputy governor on behalf of the governor of the region, underscored the importance of the materials donated, saying the items would go a long way in complementing government’s efforts in providing quality health care services in the area.

He commended SSHFC for supporting the Pediatric Unit of the hospital, further describing the gesture as a laudable one.

While applauding the staff of the hospital for their hard work and dedication, the CRR deputy governor described the Corporation as a good partner in their development endeavour.

The public relations officer of SSHFC, Pa Mattar Mbaye described the move as timely, adding that the donation was in fulfillment of their social corporate responsibility.

The Corporation, he went on, has a project investment promotion in the areas of health, education and agriculture, purposely to support Gambians in these areas.

Mbaye underscored the importance of health in the socio-economic development of any country, further expressing his delight with the management of the hospital for keeping the pediatric ward clean.

He assured that SSHFC would continue supporting the Bansang Hospital at all times.

For his part, Babagaleh Jallow, the regional health director, informed that the pediatric ward has many components were special care was needed.

Jallow maintained that the unit is also faced with numerous challenges in meeting the health indicators, in reducing child mortality and mobility.

He hailed the move laudable and that it would go a long way in reducing the child mortality rate in the country.

He assured that the donated items would be put into a good use, as the Hospital has a good management system.

“If you go to the pediatric ward, you will know the challenges we are facing and the unit needs to be strengthened and one way of making that possible, is by supplying maximum materials,” he said.

Babucarr Saine, the Hospital’s administrator commended SSHFC for the magnanimity, saying the Corporation has been supporting the hospital for several years now. “The Bansang Hospital staff would continue to maintain the hard work to the satisfaction of the public,” he assured.

“The indicators are very poor within the rural areas as many factors are responsible of that, but with the support of SSHFC and partners and with the dedication and commitment of our able staff, these will improve significantly.” he stressed.

The principal nursing officer, Burama Badjie and Mariama Jawneh, the head of the Pediatric Unit, both expressed similar sentiments.



by Lamin S.M. Jawo