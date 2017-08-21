ST, Big Faa Denied U.K. Visas

Two of The Gambia’s most popular artistes, ST and Big Faa have been denied visas to U.K. where they were scheduled to perform in London next weekend alongside Senegalese Mbalax Star, Wally Ballago Secka.

The London Concert is being organised by Global Properties, a real estate company in The Gambia.

The ‘Aling Domo’ and ‘Anything’ hit makers’ visa rejection has been widely condemned by Gambians who are of the view that such rejection would only paralyze the country’s music industry. Many of their fans in the U.K. were anticipating to be thrilled by the duo.

The reason (s) for their visa rejection could not be independently established by the Daily Observer at the time of going to press, but it is believed to be as a result of not having all the needed papers to enter the U.K.

This latest move to deny Gambian artistes’ visas by embassies are not new as the Humanity Stars were once rejected U.S. Visa. The handful cases of visitors absconding have also made visa issuance more difficult for many Gambians and Africans.

Even though the U.K. authorities have the prerogative to give or deny people visas even if all documents are correct, many Gambians believe that the intervention of the government in such situations can help in addressing such issues.

Reacting to the visa rejection, ST on his Facebook account said: “It’s unfortunate that both I and Big Faa were not able to secure a Visa from The British Embassy…. I believe there are more blessings ahead.. Meanwhile more shows to line up out here.. Special thanks to Global Properties, Champion Sound and any other contributor for their vision and support.. #Watotijay”.

“It’s unfortunate we (I and ST Singateh) were unable to get visas from the British Embassy! But life goes on and God’s time is always the best time! Watch out for the Anything Concert!” Big Faa wrote on his Facebook account.

by Alieu Ceesay