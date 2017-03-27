Standard Chartered Bank Bids Farewell to Outgoing CEO

The Standard Chartered Bank last Thursday bade farewell to its outgoing chief executive officer, (CEO) Albert R. Saltson at a farewell ceremony held at the Cocoa Ocean.



The ceremony also witnessed the welcoming of its incoming chief executive officer, Olukorode Adenowo.

The Standard Chartered Bank is a strange name in the global banking industry, as it has carved a niche for itself the world over, thanks to its quality services.

Speaking at the ceremony, the outgoing CEO Saltson described the event as bittersweet for him giving the fact that he leaves behind a wonderful relationship, he built with staff albeit over the short period of 22 months.

“Working for you has been a fantastic journey and a privilege. I want to thank you for your commitment to Standard Chartered Bank, most of all for the trust and support you gave to me during time as chief executive,” he enthused.

He expressed optimism about the future of the bank in The Gambia, saying he trusted that the country was poised to turn a new page, Standard Chartered Bank is well prepared to lead in efforts drive our relevance internationally.

In Olukorede Adenowo I am passing the baton on to is an accomplished banker and an excellent leader, saying he has a wealth of experience working directly with clients and sovereigns alike and that he knows will to lead The Gambia business to a new level.

He continued; “As you embark on the next chapter of The Gambia story, I wish you all the greatest success”.

For his part, Olukorede Adenowo, the incoming CEO, said this week, “I have had the pleasure of meeting with you and getting to know some of you.”

“I am energized by what I have heard and seen as I have met with clients and regulatory stakeholders locally, your faith in the Bank and its future in The Gambia is undeniable. I have a better understanding of our business, our strength and our challenges; I’m convinced that together, we can continue to make this bank- your bank, even greater,” he enthused.

To the departing CEO, Adenowo expressed sincere gratitude on behalf of the management and staff of the bank, for being instrumental in driving the bank to its outstanding financial standing.

In the short time he has been in The Gambia, Albert has been instrumental in driving, and has led the business in The Gambia to achieve outstanding financial performance over the past years.

Alpha A. Barry, the board chairman Standard Chartered Bank, said over the past weeks that he had the opportunity to interact with their staff and they did not hesitate to inform what they felt Albert about moving to another country.

He continued; “The sentiment expressed across the bank, really touched me”.

He described the outgoing CEO as someone who comports himself with great humility. “His integrity is impeccable and he has heightened sense of fair play and justice. Albert is a fine gentleman and leader with most sterling of qualities,” he added.

The ceremony was graced by stakeholders from the country’s banking sector and other dignitaries.

by Sheriff Janko