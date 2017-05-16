Standard, EU-UNESCO Media Capacity Building Project Opens

The Standard Newspaper on Friday commenced its month-long EU-Gambia Media capacity building project implemented by Unesco.

The training, which is organised for reporters, editors and layout editors, is aimed at reforming the Gambia media to better contribute to democratic governance.

Leszeh Bialy, from Unesco Dakar Office, representing project coordinator, Papa Njie, gave a background history of the project, saying the concept of the project was initiated in 2015 to train media houses countrywide.

The move, he added, is premise on the fact that there cannot be democracy without freedom of expression and press freedom, but due to circumstances back then they could not launch the programme until 2016.

According to him, the EU expects that the training will bring significant progress in the country’s media landscape.

Luntang Jaiteh, the Alkalo of Bakau said that The Gambia has transformed greatly since there is freedom of speech and expression.

The training, he went on, will go a long way in equipping media practitioners to improve on their daily work.

The Propriety of The Standard Newspaper, Sheriff Bojang underscored the significance of the media in the development of any country, affirming that one of the key roles of the media is to educate the citizenry and through that education, the people will be able to determine their future.

Bojang assured that the training will not only stop on a month trail, but it is going to be institutionalise at The Standard Newspaper.

He noted that the training is of relevance because freedom of the press and expression is a right, but that it also comes with responsibilities and limitations.

“If you want to have good journalism in general you must get good media practitioners; and the only way to have good media practitioners, is by having the right people and train them and this is why trainings like these are very important.” Bojang affirmed.

by Binta Bah