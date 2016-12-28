Star GSM to Award Ten Veteran Journalists, Others

The proprietor of Star GSM Company has announced that his company would present special awards and certificates to veteran Gambian journalists and artistes.

In a Daily Observer interview at his office in New Jeshwang, Lamin Kabba stated that the award ceremony is slated for today Wednesday, marking the company’s five years’ anniversary. It would be held at Westfield Monument on the theme: ‘Peace Building through Networking’.

The event is also designed to encourage international businessmen to come and invest in the country in an atmosphere of peace.

Among the late veterans, who would be awarded posthumously include: late Alhaji Kebba Dibba, Lallo Samateh, Ismaila Manneh and Mansour Njie, all of The Gambia Radio and Television Services, while the serving officials are Pap Saine, Sarjo Barrow, Musa Manneh, Alieu Jobe and Modou Joof.

According to him, media houses will also receive award at the event; namely the Daily Observer, The Standard, The Point and Foroyaa Newspapers.

Kabba described these veteran journalists as people who maintain their journalistic principles in their work, as the information they gave were based on facts, thus providing accurate news to their listeners, readers and viewers in the country and even beyond.

He added that the journalists provide citizens with the information they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives, communities, societies and governments.

While calling on media chiefs in the country to do all they could to allocate risk allowances for journalists, Kabba said sometimes journalists perform their work at a risk situation.

“All artistes who perform at the event will be awarded certificates and their performance at the event will be based on peace songs only and nothing else. They will receive awards because of their contribution towards nation building,” Kabba informed the Daily Observer.

The event, he added, would also witness the display of different products of Star GSM with reasonable prices.

Quizzed on whether his company is into any other business other than mobile business, Kabba disclosed that his company is presently sponsoring 287 students at Kafuta Islamic (Dara) school and 120 students at one of the Islamic (Dara) schools in Tallinding.

According to him, presently they are working with international businessmen who expressed interest to come and invest in the country.

Each of these businessmen ‘if things go as planned’, would employ over 1, 000 Gambians.

The company, he went on, currently employs 38 Gambians, noting that he also engaged more of young people into mobile business at various selling points within KM and WCR.

“Basically, I set up this company to help Gambian youth who are unemploy because Government cannot offer job to all of her citizens,” Kabba said.

He commended members of the security forces for maintaining peace and stability in the country.

by Lamin B. Darboe