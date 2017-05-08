Statelessness Is a Common Problem to All Ecowas States – Hon Fatty

Statelessness is a common problem to all Ecowas States, and key concern to Ecowas, which calls for collective solution, says Mai Ahmed Fatty, the minister of the Interior at the Regional Ministerial-level Meeting for the validation and adoption of the Regional Plan of Action to Eradicate Statelessness in West Africa.

The three-day meeting that commenced yesterday brought together large number of government top officials from the fifteen Ecowas member States, representatives of Ecowas, UNHCR and international technical experts as well as other international organisations.

In his welcoming remarks, Minister Fatty stated that Ecowas is an institutional and legal framework to solve “our common problems.” He said the objective of Ecowas is to strengthen States cooperation and people’s rights. Therefore, he said, statelessness is an obstacle to the objective because it is an obstacle to the enjoyment of Human Rights and integration.

Mr. Fatty explained that statelessness otherwise known as denial of the right to a nationality is a development and human rights issues as well as a security issue which is a concern to the wellbeing of communities and the stability of societies that has become an urgency for them to eradicate this problem.

The minister highlighted on some reasons responsible for the causes, among them are the feeling of oneness that often made people forget its nationalities and what the laws say about it, our way of living, frequent moving across the border, not only our nomadic population, inter marriage, birth outside the parents’ countries among others that have been the practice from the days of our ancestors and the birth of modern nations.

In this modern society, he added, nationality matters and legislations provide rules for the attribution of nationality but unfortunately, these rules are not known to most of our people, and they differ from one country to another.

Minister Fatty explained that a child born in an Ecowas State, to parents originating from another EcowasState, can be born without any nationality. Noticing weakness in laws and administrative policies governing access to our civil status documents; add to the challenges and these challenges are common to every member States.

According to him, The Gambia promotes inclusion not exclusion as The Gambia resolutely engaged in the fight against statelessness.

Liz Kpam Ahua, UNHCR regional representative for West Africa/Regional Refugee coordinator for Nigeria Situation expressed gratitude to the government and people of The Gambia for their warm welcome and hospitality accorded to the members in the beautiful city of Banjul.

She thanked Ecowas for the excellent partnership and collaboration, for their commitment in the organisation of the ongoing important meeting and their trust in UNHCR.

The UNHCR regional representative reiterated UNHCR’s commitment to support the efforts of the African Union, Ecowas and the member states. She urged every member to make every effort to reach the goal set in Abidjan to eradicate statelessness in the region as the regional plan of action represents a key step not only to address statelessness, but also towards greater integration of Ecowas nationals.

Dr. Fatimata Dia Sow, Ecowas commissioner for Social Affairs and Gender, speaking earlier, expressed her profound gratitude to His Excellency, President Adama Barrow, and the people of The Gambia for their great hospitality and facilities placed at the disposal of the ongoing meeting in Banjul.

She affirmed that statelessness has come a long way on the agenda of the regional goal and now been taken away from the shadows to the spotlight.

Dr. Sow dilated on the Plan of Action for validation which entails six strategic support measures that Ecowas and UNCHR can provide to member states in accordance with Articles 22 and 25 of the Abidjan Declaration.

by Yunus S. Saliu