Students Celebrate Social Work Day

The Stratford College of Management recently held its first ever social work day at a ceremony held at the American Corner.

The event held on the theme; “Promoting community and environmental sustainability” was meant to highlight the achievements of social workers not only in the Gambia, but globally.



Addressing the gathering, Ldika Kalu Ldika, a presenter, gave an insight into the event, saying the day was launched in 1983 by the International Federation of Social Workers and since then a lot of other professional bodies of social workers across the world joined hands in celebrating the day.

“It is observed every third Tuesday of March each year. In essence the day provides a platform to raise more awareness about social workers,”

According to him, the day has enable students a real view about social work as some probably came into the profession with little or no understanding of what social work is all about.

For his part, Mohammed Fofana, the principal of Stratford College of Management, spoke at length on the significance of the day.

Social work, he went on is an initiative that every one of them wishes to have within their sector, saying it contributed greatly in changing the lives of people.

He explained that some of the challenges they are faced with as a private institution includes lack of support from the Central government as well as limited resources.



by Momodou Faal & Olimatou Coker