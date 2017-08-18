Students in Gambia to Sit ATSWA Examinations Soon

Accounting students in The Gambia from now until September 2018 will have the opportunity to sit to the Accounting Technicians Examination Scheme for West Africa if all goes as planned.

This exams is` to serve as vehicle for providing a regionally recognized and accepted professional qualifications within the sub-region.

The initiative, courtesy of the Association of Accountancy Bodies in West Africa (ABWA) in collaboration with The Gambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (GICA), is hailed as a milestone move in the country’s quest to be at par with other West African countries on issues regarding accounting practice.

The Accounting Technicians Scheme for West Africa (ATSWA) examinations scheme was birthed at the 34 Council meeting of Council of the Association of Accountancy Bodies in West Africa (ABWA) held in Accra on the 16th and 17th January 1997.The ATSWA examination scheme is the product of the council’s decision.

Speaking at a press conference held at a local hotel in Kololi yesterday, Deacon Solomon A. Adelle, the chairman of ATSWA Harmonisation Committee, who doubles as a member of the Council of ICAM Nigeria, said over the years, five countries in the sub-region namely, Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Cameroon, conducts the examinations with over 40,000 ATSWA graduates since it inception.

These graduates, he went on, are now professionally qualified accountants serving in their various countries.

“Statistics have shown that candidates who go through the ATSWA route fare better in the full profession examinations because of the good grounding they get in the training for the technician scheme.” he added.

He indicated that the scheme fulfills a dire need to produce a cadre of middle level manpower within the sub-region required to give effective support and assistance to the professionally qualified accountants so as to maximize the latter’s effort.

He continued: “The scheme was conceived as a means to upgrade the skills and competence of middle-level and accounting personnel in government ministries, departments, agencies, offices of chartered accounting practices and other accounting departments of other organization, who require such higher skills both to do their work more competently, thereby enhancing their career prospects”.

For his part, Baboucarr Khan, vice president of The Gambia Institute of Chartered Accountants (GICA), said the GICA was established by an Act of Parliament called the Financial Reporting Act, which enacted and signed into law by the former president in 2013.

“This pave the way for the transition from an association – The Gambia Association of Accountants, which was also established by the 1991 Act to The Gambia Institute of Chartered Accountants.” he added.

Quizzed as to why GICA did not join onboard this programme earlier, Khan replied that it was as a result of a number of reasons, recalling that ATWSA officials paid a visit to The Gambia in 2013, during which they held a wide range of stakeholders consultations including students, tuition service provides both in the public and private sectors among a host of others.

Accounting to him, they went as far as making publications of the text and materials, but somehow, they couldn’t not take it to next stage as a result of lack of awareness.

This, he went on, is the more reason they thought it prudent to engage the media as important stakeholders in a bid to better create more awareness about this programme.

He indicated that this programme is there to compete with the likes of AAT and CAT, but most importantly this is a programme developed by West Africans, for West Africans and to serve the development needs of West Africans.

by Sheriff Janko