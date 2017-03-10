Students Poised to End UTG Row

After a stream of fury between the Senior Management Team and the Staff Association of the University of The Gambia (UTG) over claims of misplaced priorities, student protesters will today march to the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology to call for an end to a three-week impasse that thwarted lectures from taking place at the university.

The UTG Staff Association instigated a sit-down-strike over the past two weeks after the university authorities reportedly purchased 6 vehicles closed to 10 million Dalasis – a decision the Staff Association said was out of touch with the school’s current predicament, thus prompting a row.

On Wednesday, the UTG Inter-school Alliance for Change met and unanimously agreed on a peaceful march to the Higher Education Ministry to put an immediate end to the standoff.

“Today, Wednesday 8th March 2017 at 12:47pm, The University of The Gambia Inter-School Alliance for Change convened a meeting with all its members at the School of Journalism and Digital Media,” its outgoing chairperson, Bakary Fatty says on his Facebook account.

“Key among the issues tabled for members to deliberate on was the current crisis between UTGFSA and the SMT that has left students in a very disadvantageous position.”

He explained that the resolution of the meeting was that: “If nothing tangible is done about the issue from now against Friday by the UTGSU, all concerned UTG students who want to put an immediate end to this impasse to meet at the Faculty of Law on Friday, 10th March, 2017 at 9:00am.”

“In conclusion, all students of The UTG are cordially invited to this important crusade, for this would be the immediate determinant factor for the return of lectures at the UTG.”

by Bekai Njie