Supporting Women Candidates Enhance National Development – NCCE

The acting senior programme officer at the National Council for Civic Education (NCCE), has stated that supporting women political candidates would enhance national development.

Yusupha Bojang made these remarks in Basse and Janjanbureh of Upper and Central River Regions on Thursday and Friday, during the official opening ceremony of a seminar on Women Political Participation and Representation.

The event was part of the nationwide seminar for representatives of the various political parties in the country organised by the NCCE and funded by Action Aid International The Gambia (AAITG).

According to Bojang, political party consists of a group of like-minded people who work together as a unit to influence the general public, contest elections to gain control over the government.

“Members of the same political party share a common goal, aims and objectives whereas different political parties compete with each other with the view to influence public policies and opinion with their philosophies, ideals, and objectives,” Bojang informed politicians.

He described political parties as institutionalised mediators between civil society and those who decide and implement decisions, as such; they enable their members’ and supporters’ demands to be addressed in parliament and in government.

Even though, he went on, parties fulfill many vital roles and perform several functions in a democratic society, the nomination and presentation of candidates in the electoral campaign was the most visible function to the electorate

To perform the above mentioned tasks and functions well, he maintained that political parties and citizens need some rights and obligations guaranteed or ruled by law.

These, he added includes: freedom of organization, freedom to stand for election, freedom of speech and assembly, provision of a fair and peaceful competition among parties and candidates, mechanisms to ensure plurality, inclusion in the electoral process and contacts with electoral bodies, a level playing field and freedom from discrimination, media access and fair reporting guarantees, transparent and accountable political finance.

Speaking earlier, the programme officer at Women’s Bureau for Upper River Region, Kaddy Janneh said the government of President Adama Barrow recognizes gender equality and women empowerment as a key factor for the attainment of social and economic development.

As a result, she went on, a number of measures were taken by President Barrow’s government to mainstream women into the development process in the country.

Madam Janneh informed politicians that The Gambia was a signatory to most international protocols, a good example of it, she said was the gender policy of the AU, which highlighted the importance of all Member States to ensure that good governance processes including electoral system, current and future political dispensation instruments and other political structures adequately address equality and equity issues.

The chairmen, both Basse and Jangjanbureh Area Councils, Jahara Juwara and Yankuba Marenah all applauded NCCE for organising the seminar at a time when politicians and their sympathizers were busy galvanizing support to their parties for this week legislative elections.

Similar seminars were held in Farafenni in NBR, Trans-Gambia Lodge in LRR, Bwiam in WCR and CIAM conference hall, in KM.



by Lamin B. Darboe