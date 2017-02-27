Surrender Unlicensed Firearms

Common sense and unreserved commitment to having the most peaceful and stable country on the face of this planet dictate that, anyone in possession of unlicensed firearms and other unauthorised weapons surrender them to the right authorities, before the laws of the land could frown on you as an offender and consequences that follow such offences.

We cannot afford to have this smiling coast of ours to follow in the footsteps of countries such as United States of America and others, where unlicensed firearms and other unauthorised weapons caused untold human carnage, destruction of property on various scales, thereby compromising the peace and stability in those countries

We are also living testimony to what it takes for young pupils and other teenegers as young as anyone could imagine, taking guns mostly unlicensed firearms from diverse locations under different circumstances, launching attacks either on their fellow students in schools, teachers and other members of society killing or maiming them indiscriminately.

Such attitudes in the name of freedom, liberty and human rights has no place in the Gambia and should never be embraced by any regime, hence the importance of the statement made by Interior Minister Mai Fatty, calling on those in possession of unlicensed firearms and other unauthorised weapons including cutlasses to surrender them to the nearest police station within a reasonable timeframe

Possession of unlicensed firearms runs contrary to the Arms and Ammunition Act, Explosive Act, National Commission against Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons Acts, all laws of the Gambia, providing various terms and conditions for offenders therein.

It is therefore imperative and prudent for anyone in possession of such categories of weapons to surrender them with all sense of urgency to the right authorities, preferably the police assigned with the maintenance of peace and security of the country

The laws are clear on the possession of firearms either for security or domestic use, hence the requirement for registration with details of every single arm imported into the country, which is applicable to even those imported for security reasons and the wisdom of armed officers being accountable and responsible for arms in their possession.

The interior Minister’s call is just timely, for the fact the country is still in transition from one regime to another and the need to account for every single arm, with the objectives of having a more peaceful, stable, progressive and prosperous country that befits the other name of our mother land The Smiling Coast.

We therefore hope and pray that, the general public will heed to the clarion called for the interest and welfare of the country and her people