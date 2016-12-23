Swiss-Gambia Foundation Donates to Schools

Swiss-Gambia Foundation, in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Fajara on Tuesday distributed second hand clothes to three schools within the Kanifing Municipality.

The beneficiaries include St. John’s School for The Deaf, The Gambia Organisation for the Visually Impaired (GOVI) and Methodist Special School. The donation was courtesy of the founder of Swiss-Gambia Foundation, Madam Astrid Manneh.

At a presentation held at St John’s School for the Deaf, Daniel Mendy, principal of the school, described the intervention as timely, and expressed appreciation to the donors for the items.

Mendy promised that the donated materials will be put to good use. “We are very much grateful for the gesture. We have nothing to pay you but to say a big thank you and pray for your long life,to be able to continue on these philanthropic activities.

Madam Astrid Manneh, the founder of Swiss-Gambia Foundation, based in Switzerland, disclosed her motivation to give back to Gambian communities. According to her, she was working in the health sector back in her country and thought it more prudent to contribute to the country’s health sector. This, she added, was what prompted her to gather second hand clothes to ship them to The Gambia

She disclosed that the objective of the Foundation is to help the most vulnerable children in The Gambia.

Similar presentation was held at the Gambia Organisation for the Visually Impaired (GOVI).

At GOVI, Natoma Camara, the head mistress, informed the gathering that GOVI is a tuition-free school and that whoever wants to help them to achieve their dream is welcome.

She commended the Swiss-Gambia Foundation for their timely intervention, describing the items as worthy.

For her part, Yai Fatou B.M Jobe of the Rotary Club of Fajara, acknowledged that the foundation has been supporting vulnerable children in the society for quite a long time.

She said this year the Foundation decided to visit some needy school children; hence GOVI’s involvement as a beneficiary. “I hope these items will go a long way towards helping the children.”

Mamudou Touray, Executive Director of GOVI, thanked the donors for their timely intervention.

He used the opportunity to commend the donors particularly the founder of the Foundation, assuring that whatever is given to the school will go a long way towards helping them achieve their dreams.

On behalf of the beneficiaries, Adou Assiz Jallow, commonly known as Junior Pices, expressed gratitude to the donors and urged others to emulate the Foundation in supporting needy institutions.

by Samba Jawo