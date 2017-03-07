TAHAWAL Banjul Formed

TAHAWAL Banjul, is a non-partisan group launched by sons and daughters of Banjul, who are committed to the development of Banjul. The group’s primary objective is to put in place a system that would allow political parties to select competent and committed candidates, with an understanding of the concerns of Banjulians and the country as a whole in the forthcoming National Assembly and municipal elections in Banjul.

The group concurred that, with the change ushered by the election of a new president of the Republic of The Gambia, Gambians have an opportunity to participate in developing standards and values that lead to sustainable democratic practices.

It is against this background that the TAHAWAL BANJUL committee is therefore inviting political parties to encourage their selected candidates to take part in this primary, scheduled for today Tuesday, 7 March, 2017 to be held at St Mary’s Hall Next to the Anglican Church Independence drive in Banjul from 4:30 onwards.

by Binta Jammeh