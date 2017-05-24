Tears Roll Down as Cultural Troupes Entertain APRC Militants at Kanilai

Thousands of Gambians, mostly supporters of the opposition Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC), over the weekend converged on the festival grounds in Kanilai, the home village of the former president, His Excellency Sheikh Professor Alhaji Dr Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh Babili Mansa for the victory celebration of the 5 parliamentarians from Foni.

It was an emotional moment, when cultural troupes such as ‘Batiya’ and musicians, Dodou Manneh commonly known as ‘Nyancho’ and Sambou Susso were seen on stage entertaining the public in the absence of Ex-President Jammeh, who at most occasion witnessed such events thus the party supporters and sympathisers could not hold their tears as the musicians continued to sing praising songs for Jammeh.

Ansumana Jammeh, a brother to former president Jammeh was seen leaving the crowd with tears.

About 20 local musicians and cultural groups were in Kanilai to entertain the APRC supporters who gathered in the village as part of activities making the APRC National Conference and also its victory celebration of its 5 Parliamentarian who won the just concluded National Assembly Elections.

Speaking to our reporter at the event, Ansumana Jammeh, the former Gambian ambassador to Qatar described the event as colourful, noting that it clearly shows former President Jammeh is still in the hearts of people and that they are very happy on the day. “Wherever you are when you see the crowd you will know that this is the day of former President Yahya Jammeh,” he added.

While thanking the APRC militants for their love for former President Yahya Jammeh, he urged them to redouble their support to the party for it to return to its position.

For his part, Dodou Manneh commonly known as ‘Nyancho’ dwelled on the significance of the forum, saying; “I have been coming to Kanilai and performing since when Jammeh was here thus I will continue to come here and perform 100%.”

He said he performed more than the way he used to perform when Yahya Jammeh was here. “If I was playing 100%, today I will play more than 300% just to show it to the people that even in his absence am here for him,” he added.

“Am different from other artistes who don’t want to come here and perform, I believe that they were supporting President Jammeh because of his money. Yesterday, they were supporting me and inject lot of resources towards the development of my music career. So my presence here is to reciprocate that generosity of Yahya Jammeh,” said Nyancho.

by Momodou Jawo