TGG Takes a Walk against FGM

As part of activities celebrating the International Day of Zero Tolerance on Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), The Girl Generation (TGG) Monday embarked on a road walk, sharing roses with anti-FGM messages along the Kairaba Avenue.

The event gathered youth from various member organisations in the country.

In an interview with journalists, Musu Bakoto Sawo, a programme coordinator at TGG, explained the rationale behind the event, saying her organisation decided to commemorate the day in partnership with Linguere, a young blogger in the country, who is much known for her activism and writings against FGM and GBV.

She noted that as part of the celebration they would give out roses that carry FGM messages, further expressing optimism that those messages would help in amplifying the campaign against FGM in the country. “One of the mandates of the Girl Generation is to end FGM in a generation. In fulfilling that mandate, we engage the youth countrywide with the hope that if those youths are convinced not to cut their girl-children, the practice would successfully come to an end in a generation,” she added.

Babucarr Nyang from the National Youth Parliament-The Gambia, stressed that the practise of FGM is banned in the country and that there is legislation against it.

He thus stressed the need for concerted effort by young people to lead in the awareness campaign against the deep-rooted harmful practise that continues to harm women and young girls in the country.

The Girl Generation’s survivor ambassador, Oumie Sissoho stated; “Ending FGM is not a small task as it obviously needs the participation of everyone. In doing so, I am proud of the approached TGG is using to bring out the power of youths. We know that we can’t end FGM without the participation of young people and leading the change process.”

Bakary Seedy Dampha, programme manager for Kids Come First Foundation in Wellingara, also spoke at length on the significance of the day.

by Fatou Sowe