TGSB Sensitises Stakeholders on Input, Socio Economic Analysis

The Gambia Standards Bureau (TGSB) on Wednesday sensitised stakeholders from various institutions in The Gambia on Input and Socio Economic Analysis, held at the TGSB training room in Fajara.

According to officials, the Bureau is in the process of developing a standardisation strategy for The Gambia. This strategy will inform the National Standards Development Plan for the coming three years. The standardisation strategy and plan will help the Bureau to focus its standards development activities on its country’s priorities.

Speaking at the event, the director general of the standardisation Division at TGSB described the workshop as a very important initiative noting that TGSB is in the process of developing a national standardization strategy in the Bureau and they had collected a lot of information in terms of identifying what the priorities are for the country.

He stated that their standards development supposed to mirror the country’s priority adding that whatever resources they use in their standard development should address the priority needs of the country.

He revealed that there are problems in all sectors in our society and the problems can only be solved if people start adhering to standards and implement it in whatever they doing. According to him, the standards have to be available so that people can use them. “This is why the Standard Bureau is really trying to make sure that all priority areas identified, we will develop standards and make it available,” he stated.

For his part, Joseph Nden, the director of Conformity of Assessment Division at the Bureau stated that the process of developing a national standardisation strategy is supported by the international standardisation organisation in the framework of its action plans for developing countries.

Amulie Jarjusey, a participant representing the Ministry of Transport Works and Infrastructure described the training as important and interesting one as it brought together talented people to help them upgrade themselves. He acknowledged that the forum would help them focus more on their job. He further thanked The Gambia Standards Bureau for organising the training.

by: Isatou M Ceesay