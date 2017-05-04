The Alleged Fake Plastic Rice

Editorial

Rice being amongst predominant stable food items consumed on daily basis in The Gambia and most countries in the Sub-region and beyond, should never be abused, exploited and use as a tool for instilling fear and panic in people, knowing the implications of consuming.

Rumours about existence of an alleged plastic rice in town has occasioned serious concern from the general public at both domestic and international levels, especially Gambians abroad through relaying of what they called ‘’bouncing unbreakable based ball made of the alleged plastic rice’’ on social media platform to either their relatives or associates back home.

This alleged video has attracted thousands of viewers both literates and illiterates as far as the most remote settlement of the country, characterized by consistent discussions and debate about its possible existence in our markets; how it found its way into the country and for what purpose, still continues to be an issue in the country.

Similar deep sense of concern has been exhibited by the government, through Food Safety and Quality Authority in a short precise rebuttal about rumour of the said plastic rice available for sale in our markets, like every other genuine food item.

The Authority’s denial of the life threatening said product has greatly reduced tensions in town, despite many seemed not completely convinced about its none availability as the alleged video continues to take its share on weak and vulnerable minds.

The press release issued from the Food Authority supported by evidence of food inspectors’ finding of no such available plastic rice in our markets, holds water and shows no cause for panic as such findings were based on professional trained skills in the world of detection and appreciation of bad food items in the country in line with terms and references guiding their professional code of conduct.

Though we could not verify the true origin of the alleged video in question, it’s rather unfortunate that certain people could resort to such unacceptable and ungodly behaviour in the name of newly found democracy with assurance of freedom of speech, expression among other fundamental constitutional rights.

The inventor and source of spreading it in our motherland, could never be forgiven for causing such a terror and panic in the country, as well as its impact on the world of commerce in a country, with high dependence on importation of food items like rice.