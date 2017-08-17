The Call for Reforestation

Editoria

The importance of trees in our lives either human beings or any other living thing makes it prudent and imperative for any right thinking member of the society to take care of our environment by putting reforestation related matters on top of the agenda.

Scientific evidence shows and reaffirms that life on this planet would be extremely hard and probably impossible in the absence of trees that supply the needed oxygen for our breathing on daily basis.

It’s believed that trees perform the following vital functions such as storage of carbon, giving us oxygen, stabilizing the soil, giving life to the wild life, provision of materials needed for tools and shelter. It’s further important to note that trees absorb carbon dioxide and other potentially harmful gasses, such as sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide from the air and release the right oxygen for our survival through breathing, devoid of harm.

These and other numerous benefits said to be associated with our forest cover, justified the clarion calls made by the Environment and Forestry minister that came at the right time for the interest and welfare of the country and humanity at large.

Our forest cover is just fading out at an alarming rate and there is need to address it before it would be late.

More trees continue to be cut on daily basis with very little or no efforts for replacing them, which clearly contravenes what the environmental activist called ‘’The 1977 Banjul Declaration on Environment’’

This spirited declaration calls for promotion, protection and preservation of our environment, which would not only serve as tourist attraction and having a more greener and friendly environment, but also serve as source of our very sustenance, through provision of oxygen needed for our survival.

The Ministry of Environment and forestry should not stop at making public statement on the need for reforestation, but must implement the laws governing such operations. We have the Forestry Act that serves as one of the important laws regulating the use of our forest resources and such laws should not be left idle in the face of threats pose against our forest cover.

The ongoing mass trees planting exercise initiated and practiced in the country over the years, should be encouraged and supported by all stakeholders in the promotion, protection and preservation our forest cover.