The Diplomatic Convergence

Hopes and expectations are high for the new government to achieve sustainable development objectives of the country sooner than later and possibilities of achieving such expectations started manifesting themselves on daily basis, as indicated in a number of diplomatic and donor related engagements with the new administration.

President Adama Barrow had his share of what international legal jurist called ‘’Diplomatic Convergence’’ yesterday at the Kairaba Beach Hotel, where his office is temporary hosted

The meeting was said to have been characterised by discussion and deliberations on wide range of issues relating to diplomatic ties between the Gambia and their country’s of representation, as well as those centre on supporting attainment of the country’s development objectives in all aspects of life

The Gambia as a sovereign independent state, has rights and freedom to enter into either bilateral or multilateral relations with any other independent state across the globe and such relations are mostly based on mutual interest and welfare of their people, as outline in Article 2 of Vienna Convention of 1986 on treaties between states and International Organisations

The ongoing diplomatic meetings are in line with the importance and role of diplomatic representatives in any given country, as they are deemed to be the mouthpiece of their governments in the host country, hence inviolability of diplomatic missions, properties and personalities