The Gambia At 52

Tomorrow Saturday 18th February 2017, mark 52 years of nationhood, since the attainment of independence from the Great Britain on 18th February 1965 and all the assignments that goes with such great human achievement contained in what right activist and freedom fighters called ‘’Liberty, freedom and justice for all’’.

This was the day that gave birth to a new nation having all the rights and responsibilities accorded to every other independent sovereign state in the world, either big or small. It is the day that also gave us the right to stand shoulder to shoulder, face to face and hand in glove with other states on the basis of equal rights and obligations under the provisions of international law and other international legal instruments regulating state affairs.

52 years of age is quite young, when compared to other nations celebrating centuries of nationhood, but it shows how far we come and what more is left in putting us at per with achievements registered by any other developed nation.

This year’s independence anniversary is very unique, historic and wonderful in different manifestations, as it coincided with the inauguaration ceremony of the president of the third Repblic of The Gambia, H.E Adama Barrow, who assumed office from the December 1 2016 polls.

Independence’s day is indeed a great national pride, stock taking moment, renewed promises and sense of hope as well assurance for every Gambian the possibilities of achieving our individual and collective objectives without restrictions based on tribe, colour or sex. This and many others confirmed the importance attached to independence day, which stretches beyond beautiful parades by neat smartly dressed uniform officials, school children and other participants.

Many heads of state and other dignitaries from the sub-region, Africa and the globe at large are expected to grace the occasion as part of exhibiting support and solidarity, which would also settle down well in our historical records, cognizant of realities on global village theorist trading strengthening of diplomatic relations on various scales and degree.

Therefore the managing and staff of Daily Observer Company, Publishers of the Daily Observer Newspaper, wish the people of the Republic of the Gambia Happy Independence celebration. May God the Almighty grant us long life to witness more celebrations with peace, progress and prosperity.