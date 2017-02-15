The Girls’ Agenda Empowerment Camp Underway

The Girls’ Agenda (TGA) with support from UNICEF on Friday began its annual five-day girls empowerment camp at the Child Fund Lodge in Bwiam.

The young women’s led organisation in The Gambia in recent years is committed to championing the rights and wellbeing of girls and women.

The camp, which attracted fifty young women between the ages of 14 and 24, was funded by UNICEF.

The camp was held on the theme; ‘Progress for Adolescent Girls Require the Guarantee of their Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights’.

At the opening ceremony, Sara Bey solow Nyanti, the UNICEF resident representative in The Gambia, expressed gratitude to the TGA for initiating such a smart idea.

She maintained that she was able to establish the need for the convergence immediately she was ushered in during the self introduction and brainstorming session.

“Issues to be discussed are very vital for young girls. Though I had tough time with TGA to justify how this activity would impact in the lives of girls” she added.

To this end, she encouraged organisers to include counseling into their activities, saying she is proud to associate herself with the initiative, as one of the lead organisations working on issues affecting the girl child in the Gambia.

“The camp would provide an opportunity to further highlight various areas of concern with regards to children in The Gambia. It would also create an opportunity to dialogue and come up with solutions to the challenges that children in the country are faced with”.

The Gambia, she went on, faces a number of challenges, especially in the area of child protection, which is linked to other issues like survival and development, education, and social protection, to name a few.

“Children in The Gambia are still subjected to harmful traditional practices that hinder their growth and development, preventing them from reaching their fullest potential and contribution to national development. In the past year, the Government of The Gambia, with support from key stakeholders including UNICEF, enacted a legislation against Female Genital Mutilation and Child Marriage, following a year of advocacy and community mobilisation against these practices”.

She posited that 75% of girls and women aged 15 to 49 years in The Gambia have undergone FGM and about 79% of these live in the rural areas.

Abby Barrow, a board chair underscored the crucial role and contributions of TGA in improving the lives of young girls.

Tunday UNFPA country director thanked TGA for their foresight and active role in promoting the rights of girls and women in the country.

“They are key developers of our society hence they should be protected from all forms of violence. This is what TGA is doing”.

