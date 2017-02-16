The Joint Transition Team

It’s just to the core, bringing together former Government officials under ex-president Jammeh and that of new Government officials under President Adama Barrow, standing shoulder to shoulder, shaking hands, smiling at each other and exchanging words preparing to work for the interest and welfare of the country and its people.

The joint transition meeting reflect another true virtue, norms and value of Gambian spirit, wanting the best for the country by putting national interest ahead of individual, hence positively responded to the national calls said to be brokered by UNDP’s country office.

As outlined by President Barrow, the transition ought to have taken place right after expiration of the term of office of ex-president Jammeh, in line with provisions under section 63 of the Constitution, but unfortunately such could not happened owing it to the recent political impasse in the Country.

The on-going democratic dispensation of the country definitely require such courageous move and commitment from our brothers and sisters in the governance system, which derived its authority from the people of the country, as contained in section one of the 1997 Constitution of the Gambia.

The Gambia belongs to all Gambians and no foreigner could love, cherish and hold this country dearest to the heart than Gambians, as it is where we call home that virtually host everything we could imagine, thus the need for every Gambian to defend and protect territorial sovereignty and independence of the country as provided in section six of the cited constitution.

We therefore commend organisers of the joint transition meeting for a job well done, which would not only settle down in the history our political dispensation, but also another giant achievement for the people of the country being in control of their own affairs in more peaceful atmosphere devoid of trouble.