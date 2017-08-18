The Military-Civil Relations

Editorial

The Chief of Defence Staff of The Gambia Armed Forces got it right, when he acknowledged role of civilians towards achieving objectives of any armed forces across the globe, including The Gambia.

The Gambia Armed Forces is part and parcel of greater civil society of The Gambia, as its members are drawn from such civil society and we are brothers and sisters, working for the common good of The Gambia and humanity at large.

The on-going tour of media institutions by The Gambia Armed Forces leadership CDS Kinteh, starting from The Gambia Radio and Television Services all the more important and laudable worthy of emulation.

Military civil relations has been on the agenda for long, but this beautiful peace loving ideals seem to be elusive and it could only be activated through such noble and honest steps taken by the CDS and his team at the Armed Forces.

This idea has the potentials of maintaining peace, security and stability in the country as envisaged by every peace loving nation, trading on principles of rule of law, democracy, good governance and respect for human rights, especially for transitional democracies like The Gambia and other third world countries.

We are all Gambians from the similar family backgrounds with similar connections and share similar experiences of life, hence the importance of having stronger collaborative spirit between Gambia Armed Forces and members of the civil society, meant to have a more complementary role for the safety and security of all, regardless of our status.

Remember, there could be no sustainable development in the absence of peace and security in the country. This has greatly inspired and encourages establishment of different security units and provisions of various domestic and international legal instruments to that effect, all meant to have more effective and efficient security assurance for not only citizens, but potential investors and humanity in general.

We therefore, seize this opportunity to extend warm welcome to CDS Kinteh and his team into the world of pen pushers and assure them of our commitment to national duty as outlined in our constitutional assignment as watchdogs, holding government accountable to the people of the country.