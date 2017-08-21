The Oil Exploration

Editorial

We cannot just wait to see actual start or commencement of exploring our perceived oil reserves described as A1-A6 blocks, as referenced by statement from the director of Press at the Office of the President, during briefing with pen pushers on state of licenses granted or to be granted to oil drillers waiting on the line.

Oil is said to be among key determiners for modern day economies, especially for developing countries like The Gambia, where the economy almost virtually depends on tax, loans and grants either internal or external towards funding our development programmes.

We are all living testimonies to how oil has improved and impressed on status of countries such as the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Republic of Libya, Equatorial Guinea, Saudi Arabia, Iraq among others to either as middle or developed economies and its impact on lives and welfare of their citizens as well as noncitizens alike.

In essence, oil exploration has effectively replaced what agriculturalists and farming communities called ‘’subsistence farming’’, wherein farming community that constitutes bulk of the country’s population depending on farming for sustenance, as opposed to formal employment introduced by the world of Industrialisation.

The issue of alleged oil discovery in The Gambia has been on the agenda for long, right from the first republic through the second republic and now under the coalition government headed by President Adama Barrow, as per the cited press briefing on issuance of oil license to certain companies interested in drilling our oil blocks.

As such, the pace of development of the country, coupled with our transitional democracy, the overriding desire to sustain such lofty national development objectives, justified and reaffirmed the need for the new administration and concern stakeholders to speedup arraignments for exploring our dear oil reserve blocks without much delay.

We want to feel and appreciate what it takes to be called a developed, or well-developed nation, virtually having everything at our disposal, as with such alleged number of oil blocks, the sky will be the limit towards achieving our desired development objectives.

We don’t want and cannot afford the cost of being measured by our size, population or geographical location, but by what we can offer to the rest of humanity and this is possible through effective and efficient utilization of our oil resources at hand.