The Prison Visit

Generally speaking prison houses or facilities anywhere in the world, are meant to host people who committed crimes, charged, tried, convicted and sentence to serve such terms and conditions attached to the offence committed.

Sentencing offenders to prison forms part of core objectives of criminal justice system of any given government, as its another method of punishing offenders, deterrence of potential offenders, as well as reformation of the convicted prisoner.

The recent visit to the state central prison Mile 2, by the Minister of Interior Mr. Mai Fatty, is a hope for the new administration to deliver as expected and promised, as improving prison conditions is a business for all, and for the fact that it host our brothers and sisters regardless of the circumstances they found themselves in.

History at both local and international level has shown that, no one is immune from going to prison, hence the need to have a decent conducive environment that befits human survival. Being a prisoner does not mean being less human, incompetent to achieve your life time dreams. Nelson Mandela of South Africa came out of prison to lead his country into a democratic system of government from white minority apartheid regime that ravaged his country and its people over a long period.

The interior minister’s promised to work with relevant stakeholders to improve conditions at Mile 2 is inspiring and holds hopes not only for prisoners, but even the prison authorities, as such will accord them more flexible, comfortable and enjoyable work with less stress.