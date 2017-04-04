The Scope of Barrow’s Diplomacy

Editorial

The Gambia will need flesh to boost up its diplomacy and reposition herself as a significant player in well-furnished and crowed filed of diplomacy where interest comes first. This is to say that we need friends who can only walk the talk and not only talk the talk.

President Barrow’s first foreign visit after taking the oaths of office was in Senegal, cementing the bloodily relations between our two countries. It was a diplomatic mission and it was hoped that both countries would benefit based on mutual interest and respect.

Last week, it was the former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, who says that it was a great moment to come to The Gambia to discuss with the president in the name of his foundation and the Africa Governance Initiative. His visit followed the historic visit of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in February, 2017, all aimed at strengthening the fragile U.K.-Gambia relations.

Mr. Blair, who would be widely remembered for taking Britain to a misguided war in Iraq in 2003, said over the state TV that the reconciliation was to allow people to move on, saying that this a country that will be able to solve itself out and really do well. His advice was categorical, indicating that it’s relevant to settle not constitutional issues, but also the daily lives of the ordinary people.

In a meeting with Cabinet officers, Mr. Blair says he was relatively satisfied with new situation in The Gambia and vowed that he would sell the country’s agenda to the international community for possible assistance.

We hope that Mr. Blair as he said, would only not stop at talking the talk but walking the talk as well. We also hope that the president, with his vivid mind, would reposition positively The Gambia in the field of diplomacy that’s of mutual interest and benefit to all.