The Security Assurance

There could be no sustainable development in the absence of peace and security in the country. This has greatly inspired and encourages establishment of different security units and provisions of various domestic and international legal instruments on government policies and programmes, meant to have more effective and efficient security assurance for not only citizens, but potential investors and humanity in general.

Such was confirmed in the creation and establishment of National Security Council as per section 78 of the constitution, section 191 of the cited law that established the National Intelligence Agency now State Intelligence Services. Whereas 186 and 178 made provisions for establishment of The Gambia Armed Forces and The Gambia Police Force respectively, all assigned with the responsibility of maintaining peace and security in the country at all times.

The world leaders, institutions, groups and individuals continue to show solidarity with the people of The Gambia, and such latest exhibition of support came from African Union, United Nations, European Union and ECOWAS through recent discussions held with president Adama Barrow.

Hopes and aspirations of Gambians and non went high as discussions between the two side were said to have centre on security reform, reconciliation, economic reform or recovery among others, that need urgent support by our development partners.

The Gambia being part and active participant in this global village, cannot afford to live in isolation, hence the need for such global solidarity and support forthcoming from countries both near and far, including our traditional donors and development under review.

Once the above subject of discussions implemented to the latter, will not only expedite the country’s attainment of well developed nation status, but continued retention of our tagged name ‘’Smiling Coast of Africa’’, magnate for tourist destination and haven sought by every peace loving citizens of the world to live and grow in.