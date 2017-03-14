The Security Lapse At High Court

The confrontation between families of the late Ebrima Solo Sandeng, former Organising Secretary of United Democratic Party and that of detained former Director General of the defunct National Intelligence Agency and co-accused could only be described as a security lapse and lack of diligence to seriousness and sensitivity of the case at hand, hence temptations for mob justice

Any one charged with a criminal offence in the Gambia, either for capital or misdemeanour offences, has a constitutional right to presumption of innocence until the contrary is proven as cited under section 24 therein, which is further confirmed in The Gambia having an adversary system of justice dispensation

Yankuba Badjie and Co, were charged on allegations of murder of the late Solo Sandeng. However, they have a right to defend and prove their innocence in court as per provided under section 120 of the cited constitution. It’s for the prosecution to prove the case against them beyond all reasonable doubt, failure of which means discharge and acquittal in line with the sprit and purpose of criminal prosecutions

There is no space for mob justice or people taking the law into their own hands, presence of strong evidence against the accused persons, as its for the court to determine the strengths and weaknesses of such allegations in accordance with the constitution and other laws of the land

It’s painful for others to commit extra judicial killings and reactions to such events are always tense and provocative, hence the rationale behind what criminal justice experts called ‘’Crime being committed against the state’’ as opposed to victim families taking sole responsibility for such criminal offences as murder, manslaughter, rape, theft among others

This is further justified in state providing security for trial of such cases in court, with the objectives of maintaining peace and security for not only the judicial staff presiding over the case, but also for accused persons and members of the general public, including families from both sides

It is rather unfortunate that the two families collided to that extent at the said trial, owing to the lack of enough security needed for the maintenance of peace and order at the scene, which ought to be addressed by stakeholders assigned with security of the country.

We cannot afford to have aggrieved persons clashing in our public places, such as the court and vent their anger at each other without enough security personnel in control. Despite the anger, shock and disappointments over the loss of a dear father, friend and loved one like the late Ebrima Solo Sandeng, we have to allow the law take its course and let sanity prevail over chaos.