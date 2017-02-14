The world of business like any other professional discipline has gone through series of transformations and such reforms are expected to continue as long as realities relating to globalisation are there.

People engages in various types of business ventures to sustain themselves, and their families and timber business form part and parcel of such human activities in the Gambia and beyond, despite its impact on our rich forest cover.

This brought about the alleged seizure of trucks loaded with timber in Brikama, by certain officials of Economic Community of West Africa Military Intervention Group (ECOMIG) currently on a mission in the country and allegations of mistreatments met on some truck drivers involved therein.

We do not need to go deep into all the allegations made by the victims against the ECOMIG officers, who were said to be acting on Executive Directives, hence the need for exhibition of professionalism and control the situation in accordance with the laws of the country as a sovereign independent nation that operates based on the rule of law, democracy, good governance and respect for human rights.

These timber dealers cannot be treated as common criminals, as they claimed to have obtained all the necessary documentation from the right authorities in the Gambia, which includes Department of Forestry, Gambia Revenue Authority among others to enable them engage in the legal transportation of the logs alleged to be loaded from Upper River Region destined for Greater Banjul Area.

They have a right to be informed about any change of law relating to the timber business, thus anyone caught violating such laws could be treated as an offender and be dealt with according to provisions of such laws, without much noise and speculations that have no room in modern day Gambia, especially with the advent of a new administration under president Barrow.

As human beings, there has to be certainty in whatever venture we engaged in and the same holds for true application of laws governing our daily affairs, including the timber dealers issue under review.

Nothing stop the new leadership from placing a ban on timber importation, with reference to those alleged to be coming from Casamance, once such importations are deemed to run contrary to the interest and welfare of the two nations than impounding the timbers without government issuing communication.