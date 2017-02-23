The UTG Noise

The noise coming from University of the Gambia’s end is becoming louder and seemingly sliding out of control as more allegation and counter allegations continue to emerge from the university administration, staff and students on different subject matters that need to be addressed for the interest and welfare of the players in the higher education sector of the country.

Indications are that, everything is not well at the University of The Gambia, despite the lack of substantial evidence as to what is really going on, but reference could be made to series of events that took place and continue to unfold in the country’s higher learning institution.

The student union’s confrontation with former Vice Chancellor Professor Kah led administration on the newly introduced grading system, which led to his exit and subsequent vacuum created before the University could have a substantial Vice Chancellor in the person of Professor Faqir Anjum, believed to be a Pakistan national.

Our last two editions contained articles on UTG affairs. The first relates to staff accusing senior management team of misplaced priorities, followed by reactions from the administration with complete denial amidst legal threats against what they called architect of the said allegations.

Moreover, we just heard students still affected by the new grading system also started calling for its reversal by the administration failure of which might lead to the cited Professor Kah student union style.

However, one thing crystal clear is the fact that University of the Gambia, is basically created by an act of the National Assembly to provide higher education and professional trainings required for the development of the country.

The fervent desire to reduce budgetary and human resource constraint of the country further inspired the creation and establishment of the UTG, with a view to an end for Gambians having to leave shores of the land to acquire the necessary higher education and training abroad, the cost and discomfort associated with such development.

This institution has almost achieved its objectives as per evidenced in the number of graduates it produced since its inception to date, their occupation of responsible positions in both public and private sector and impact of such on sustainable development objectives of the country.

The current exchange of words between the UTG administration, staff and students is uncalled for, as the hopes and aspirations of Gambians and none alike hinge on them for professional guide and inspiration. The matter ought to be address in a more professional manner than, resorting to media for wider public consumption.