The World Had Viewed Africa Through the Prism of Problems -UN SG Guterres

Far too often, the world views Africa through the prism of problems and when I look at Africa, I see a continent of hope, promise and vast potential, the new United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres told African leaders at the just ended African Union summit in Ethiopia.

In his first major mission and appearance at international forum as United Nations Secretary-General, the former UN high commissioner for refugees told African leaders that he is committed to building on those strengths and establishing a higher platform of cooperation between the United Nations , the leaders and people of Africa. “This is essential to advancing inclusive and sustainable development and deepening cooperation for peace and security. Above all, I came in a spirit of profound solidarity and respect. I am convinced that the world has much to gain from African wisdom, ideas and solutions.”

Guterres told the leaders that he also brought with him a deep sense of gratitude, agreeing that Africa provides the majority of United Nations peacekeepers around the world. “African nations are among the world’s largest and most generous hosts of refugees. Africa includes some of the world’s fastest growing economies,” he said.

He said the recent resolution of the political crisis in the Gambia once again demonstrated the power of African leadership and unity to overcome governance challenges and uphold democracy, human rights and the rule of law. “I left the Summit more convinced that all of humanity will benefit by listening, learning and working with the people of Africa.”

Guterres said there are plans in place to build a better future, saying the international community has entered the second year of implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development; an all-out effort to tackle global poverty, inequality, instability and injustice. Africa has adopted its own complementary and ambitious plan: Agenda 2063.

He said for the people of Africa to fully benefit from these important efforts, these two agendas need to be strategically aligned, observing that the world needs to move from managing crises to preventing them in the first place. “We need to break the culture of responding too late and too little.”

Most of today’s conflicts, he said are internal, triggered by competition for power and resources, inequality, marginalization and sectarian divides. Often, they are inflamed by violent extremism or provide the fuel for it.

Guterres said the United Nations is committed to working hand-in-hand with partners wherever conflict or the threat of conflict endangers stability and well-being but said prevention goes far beyond focusing solely on conflict. “The best means of prevention and the surest path to durable peace is inclusive and sustainable development.”

According to him, partnership can speed up progress by doing more to provide opportunities and hope to young people, saying more than three out of five Africans are under 35 years of age and making the most of this tremendous asset means more investment in education, training, decent work and engaging young people in shaping their future.

“We must also do our utmost best to empower women so they can play a full role in sustainable development and sustainable peace. I am pleased that the African Union has consistently placed a special focus on gender equality and women’s empowerment,” Guterres said.

He said crises represent at best a partial view but from a higher platform of cooperation, “we can see the whole picture – one that spotlight the enormous potential and remarkable success stories in every corner of the African continent.”

by Amadou Jallow