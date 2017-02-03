Thomas Cook Resumes Gambia Voyage with Over 200 Holidaymakers

About 233 Tourists from Manchester in the United Kingdom Wednesday afternoon arrived at the Banjul International Airport on board Thomas Cook, barely weeks after 1000s of them were evacuated by holiday company- Thomas Cook.

Thomas Cook Airlines, one of the most regular tourists’ flights to Destination Gambia, followed The Gambia Experience, which resumed the route earlier on Friday, after the lifting of the travel alert by the UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) against all but essential travel to the country.

Thomas Cook flight Boeing 757-300, G-JMAA was received at the Banjul International Airport by Abdoulie Hydara, Director General of The Gambia Tourism Board, accompanied by the officials of The Gambia Tourism Board and Gambia Tours, among others.

At the ceremony, Abdoulie Hydara expressed delight with the resumption of Thomas Cook airlines to The Gambia shortly after the political standoff.

Hydara described the coming of holiday airliner as important as the tourism itself to the country, saying tourism is one of the sectors that benefit many people in Destination Gambia taking into account its impact in creating direct and indirect employment for the people, foreign exchange earnings as well as increase in the country’s GDP among others.

He thus commended the management of Thomas Cook and other tour operators for their support throughout the political impasse and for returning as earlier as possible.

Adama Njie, Director of Marketing Gambia Tourism Board lauded the tourists for choosing Destination Gambia as their holiday destination.

Njie while underscoring the importance of peace and safety, urged the new arrivals and those that yet to arrive to feel at home as the country remains peaceful at all times.

He revealed that all the flights to Destination Gambia would resume their voyage within the shortest possible time.

by Yunus S Saliu