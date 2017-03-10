THRCL, ROJALNU Hold 5th National Inter-school Drama Competition

Tallinding Home Red Cross Link (THRCL) in collaboration with ROJALNU, a pan-African youth network recently convened the 5th National Inter-school Drama competition at the Alliance Francaise along Kairaba Avenue.

The event was held on the theme: ‘Yes to Choice and No to Chance’.

Speaking that the event, Abdoulie .M. Sanyang, said THRCL is a component of The Gambia Red Cross Society through the Kanifing Municipal Red Cross Branch.

According to him, the home-link with an enthusiastic youthful membership is one of the most recognised Red Cross links within the KM, rendering unending humanitarian assistance and relief services in the community and by extension the entire municipality.

He posited that the annual inter-schools drama competition is one of the link’s prominent activities for the past five years, saying the activity has gained momentum since 2012.

“It has engaged different junior and some senior schools in the past years. The activity has been yielding potential young people in creativity through drama which has developed their public speaking skills and awareness on the various themes used during the past competitions,” he stated.

Sanyang maintained that the challenge for parents and teachers to keep creativity alive is increasing and they as a humanitarian body would continue to engage people, especially young children and women.

The drama competition, he added, is geared towards sensitising the general public on the fundamental concepts of family planning and to also introduce the concept of Demographic Dividend and its significant as a development tool in The Gambia and Africa as a whole.

This year’s edition of the Drama competition, he added, is aimed at enhancing the capacity of young people especially students entering their adolescent stage of life.

Lamin Ceesay, executive director of ROJALNU, said this year is an implementing year for ROJALNU, saying as an active youth group, it is important to support them because their advocacy agendas are the same.

Ceesay noted that the inter-school drama competition has gained momentum over the past years.

“The theme for this year’s event was launched by UNFPA last year, in which ROJALNU took an active part to ensure that the campaign for family planning is highly understood by the people in question, ” he added.

Aminata Jarju, president of Proactive Youth Organisation, said their role as an organisation is to share the knowledge on sexual and reproductive health in the society.

Edrissa Manneh, branch officer for Red Cross Link KM Region, expressed gratitude for the contribution of youth volunteers in the Red Cross society, saying Red Cross is well-known for grooming young talents.

Lamin Darboe, executive director of National Youth Council, said human beings are the only creatures who could be born in a circumstance and given the opportunity and alternative, to change their circumstance with knowledge and wealth.

“We have the ability to think and transform our present situation and the lives around us,” he said.

by Fatoumatta K Saidykhan