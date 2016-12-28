Tobacco Control Bill Approved

Parliamentarians on Tuesday unanimously endorsed and approved the Tobacco Control Bill 2016 during the fourth meeting of the 2016 Legislative Year.

Tabling the Bill, the minister of Health and Social Welfare, Hon. Omar Sey said the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare deemed it fit to develop a robust, comprehensive legislation in line with provisions of World Health Organisation (WHO) Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC).

The Bill, he went on is developed under the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and through rigorous and consultative processes involving various stakeholders, key government ministries, Civil Society Organisations and international organisations/agencies, to build on existing national context and international instruments such as the WHO FCTC.

He added that it also provides a legal framework for the relevant tobacco control measures to be implemented by parties to WHO FCTC.

Minister Sey noted that the overall objective of the Bill is to reduce morbidity and mortality due to non-communicable diseases in The Gambia by protecting present and future generations from devastating health, social, environmental and economic consequences of tobacco consumption and exposure to tobacco smoke.

Hence, he said the endorsement and subsequent implementation of the Bill would promote and protect health of the Gambian population for greater economic productivity as well as fulfilling their obligations to the implementation of WHO FCTC.

Seconding the motion, Hon. Abdou Kolley, NAM for Kombo South, thanked the minister for ably tabling the Bill before the members. He noted that tobacco control could improve the health of the population by eliminating or reducing their consumption of tobacco products.

by Aji Fatou Faal-Sonko