Today is International Day of Families

May 15th is celebrated as International Day of Families. The day is meant to raise awareness on the role of families in promoting early childhood and life learning opportunities for children and youths.

However, the theme of this year’s celebration is; ‘Education and Wellbeing’.

In a brief interview with the Daily Observer, Fanta Bai Secka, the director of Social Welfare, emphasised the importance of this year’s theme, saying this year’s observance of the international day of families focuses on the role of families and policies in promoting education and overall wellbeing of families.

This year’s main focus, she observed, are vital for the achievement of many goals and targets of the Sustainable Development Agenda 2030.

According to her, the day calls for more reflection on the importance of all caregivers in families be it parents, grandparents or siblings and the importance of parental education for the welfare of children. “It is important to focus on good practices for working – family balance to assist parents in their education and care giving role. Good practices from the private sector in support of working parents as well as youth and older person in the work place,” she added.

She indicated that the day also highlights the importance of knowledge and skills needed to promote sustainable development, including amongst others through education for sustainable development and sustainable life styles, human rights, gender equality, promotion of the culture of peace and non-violence, appreciation of cultural diversity and culture’s contribution to sustainable development.

by Momodou Faal