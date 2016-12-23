Total assets of Gambia’s Banking Industry moved to D31.3BN Finance Minister

The minister of Finance and Economic Affairs has disclosed that the total assets of the Gambia’s banking industry as at end September 2016 stood at D31.3 billion relative to D28.3 billion at end September 2015.

Hon. Abdou Kolley was presenting the 2017 national budget to the National Assembly.

He affirmed that there are twelve banks in the country, eleven of them conventional banks and one Islamic bank. All these banks, he said, are above the minimum capital requirement of D200 million as at end September 2016.

He further imformed the lawmakers that the banking industry has registered a profit of D176.1 million at end September 2016 compared to a profit of D191.2 million in the same period last year.

He also disclosed that the non-performing loans of the banking sector dropped by 3.8 percent points to 7.7 percent during the review period.

By Lamin Darboe