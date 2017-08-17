Trade Minister Urges Safeguarding of Consumers’ Rights

The Minister of Trade, Industry, Employment and Regional Cooperation has urged public institutions such as, The Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (GCCPC), PURA and the Central Bank of The Gambia to always strive to create a level playing field for businesses to compete and also safeguard the rights of the consumers.

Dr. Isatou Touray was speaking on Wednesday at a day’s forum organized by the GCCPC on the consumer protection issues in the financial and ICT sectors in the country, held at the National Assembly conference hall in Banjul.

“Ultimately, as regulators, we should be prepared to appropriately manage regulatory expectations of the general public, to the extent possible within our respective authorities with a view to achieving level playing field in all sectors of the economy,” she said.

According to her, one of the policy objectives of her ministry is to create a competitive business environment where unfettered competition reigns and the consumer is king.

To the end, she recalled that GCCPC was established in 2009 under the Competition Act 2007, and in 2014, it has an added mandate to administer the consumer Protection Act 2014, which prompted the name changed from The Gambia Competition Commission to The Gambia Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

“In 2015, the GCCPC was given an added mandate to jointly administer and severally enforce the essential Commodities Act 2015,” she added.

She informed participants that GCCPC has its primary objectives, to promote and maintain competition in The Gambia by curbing anti- competitive practices, to protect consumers from unfair and misleading market practices and to jointly regulate the importation, distribution and retailing of essential commodities and to ensure their availability at fair and reasonable prices in The Gambia.

The GCCPC, she added, achieves its mandate through a mix of advocacy, capacity building and enforcement. “The event today is part of its capacity building initiatives. As a relatively new and young institution, it is paramount to strengthen the capacity to both its institution and partners stakeholders”.

For his part, Amadou Ceesay, the executive secretary of GCCPC said the forum is one of many avenues which the commission uses to enlighten stakeholders on the importance of competition in a growing economy such as ours, and to advocate for the satisfaction and protection of consumers of goods and services from unfair business practices.

He encouraged all participants to actively involve by exchanging views, ask each other challenging questions and argue with each other in a friendly way. “In the end we have one goal; to protect the interests of Gambian consumers in the ICT and financial sector.”

by Fatou Gassama