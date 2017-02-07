Traditional Rulers in Kiang West Sensitised on Building Regulation Act

Traditional Rulers drawn from various villages in Kiang West District in the Lower River Region (LRR) on Thursday attended a day’s sensitisation forum on the 1991 Building Control and Regulation Act embedded in the Constitution of The Gambia.

The gathering held at the Alkalo’s compound in Kiang Sankadi village was facilitated by The Department of Physical Planning and Housing through its regional office at Mansakonko Area Council in LRR

Momodou Ceesay, the regional Physical Planning officer in LRR explained that the forum is design to enlighten participants on the Physical Planning and Development Act with focus on building regulation in The Gambia targeting Alkalolus among others from Kiang East District in LRR.

He informed the gathering that the Department of Physical Planning and Housing has recently opened a regional office in Mansakonko to easy some of the challenges faced by the people of LRR especially when it comes to paper work regarding land matters.

Ceesay added that the Department of Physical Planning and Housing would be conducting such forums in order to bring services closer to the people of LRR.

He further told the participants that in building regulation act, there are requirements that need to be met before embarking on erecting a building structure like house and failure to abide by the act is a crime under the Laws of the Gambia thus the need for them to be aware.

For his part, Alhagie Modou Njie, the chief of Kiang West District, in his welcoming remark, commended the Department of Physical Planning and Housing for the move to establish an office in LRR as well for the initiative to enlighten them more on matters regarding land issues.

On behalf of the district authorities, he expressed appreciation for the initiative taken by the department.

Chief Njie went on to urge the people of his district to listen keenly as well as ask question so as to enable them have a better understanding on issues regarding building regulation act in The Gambia and to disseminate the knowledge gain from the forum among members of the community.

Janko Darboe who spoke on behalf of the Sankadi Alkalo commended the department for the initiative and for choosing the village to host the meeting, adding that the information gain from this gathering would go a long way in helping the members of the community to have a better knowledge on matters regarding building regulation in The Gambia.

Other speakers included Alhagie Jammeh the councilor for Kiang Banta Ward who also expressed similar sentiments.

by Salifu M. Touray in LRR