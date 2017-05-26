Trans Air Maiden Flight Arrives in Banjul

Trans Air, a Senegalese Airline maiden flight on Sunday evening landed at the Banjul International Airport.

Speaking to our reporter Olimatou Coker, the chief executive director (CED) of the Trans Air who doubles as the captain of the flight Alioune Faal, gave a brief overview of the Airline, revealing that Trans Air was founded in 2009 and is a Senegalese regional Airline that is operating in many countries.

He informed the Daily Observer that this is their first commercial flight to Banjul and the next cities they are targeting are Freetown, Guinea and many more other cities.

Nebbi Sillah, the Regional Ground Operations manager of Trans Air, said as a company, they just realised that it is difficult for the Senegalese and the Gambian communities to travel easily thus they initiated this simply because they wanted to make travelling easier for the travelers from Banjul to Dakar and from Dakar to Banjul.

According to Sillah, they are operating in Ziguinchori in Cassamance in the Southern region of Senegal and other countries, but they don’t have any flight in Banjul so they just wanted to open a road to make sure that the Gambian people and the Senegalese people would able to move from one place to another very easily.

Ndey Awa Samba Jeng, senior station manager at Gambia International Airline (GIA), expressed delight for having another direct carrier flying from Dakar to Banjul. She called on Gambians to patronise the carrier flying from Banjul to Dakar, while expressing hope that they would receive a high flying rate from the Gambian people. She thanked Trans Air for choosing Banjul.

by Olimatou Coker