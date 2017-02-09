TRIBUTE TO BOKAR CEESAY

Bokar Ceesay hails from Brikama and like every youth who grew up in Gambian towns and villages do eventually find their way into Banjul then and now into the Greater Banjul Areas to apply their trades or seek greener pastures. Bokar was no exception! He became a banker in his early youth age after acquiring an outstanding result from High School.

Bokar Ceesay is married to Haddy Ceesay, a great woman of gallantry qualities and a good mother and wife. She is blessed with a good heart and stood by Bokar Ceesay through thick and thin and found a forest of space in her heart for the many complex and complicated family members, friends and hangovers of Bokar Ceesay. She always served good food and drinks to all visitors at all times and their home have never been closed to us as rural people. It goes without saying that their home was the only house that you can knock on, at anytime of the day or night without dodgy treatment or reception. All Kombo bound visitors from our Nuimis have one address and that was Bokar’s. Well done Grandpa! Their home became a beacon of hope and security to all peoples, most especially their two families of great diversity and inter-linkages-outwardly and encompassing members and followership.

Bokar Ceesay dedicated the best part of his post adult life; meaning after his thirty-seventh year birthday to serve humanity. Bokar has been and remained into Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) of various compositions, style and numbers and did very well in all, putting the education agenda first. I am a Certified Chartered Accountant today and he single handedly mentored me into what I am today. He spoke to me during those early days that thus: “look boy! your only passport in life is education. Please stop sleeping all night and try doing some exercises before the dawn. It will make you an A-STUDENT”. He further posited that “your tomorrow is cultivated today, please read your books and be good, do good and behave well and court good company at all times”. I am only one and hundreds of others are out there in the greater Gambian society who have benefitted morally, spiritually and physiologically, directly or indirectly from his free mentoring. I did and I cannot find a man in my life that has been of such effective inspiration. Bokar is a maker of people and gets the best out of people and today it is my lost and the lost of the entire nation.

Bokar Ceesay also dedicated his life to Islam and Islamic related ventures, ranging from helping to raise funds for some Mosque projects; to helping subsidise the ration of poor Mosque going members; to rehabilitation and inclusion of economically deprived Mosque going people into better social stratus and status by the provision of better rented spaces. Through our family network, he has been vehemently involved in raising fund to procure some mats for certain villages in the Nuimis many a time. Bokar is a bastion and a great Islamic soldier in the propagation and extension of Islam to many people who came from diverse cultures and join our peace loving Islam and all inclusive Gambian society.

Bokar Ceesay also dedicated his life to solving all family problems ranging from financial to moral. Bokar is a giant of African heritage and his actions matched every tenet of our faith and culture. I have never met a person of greater understanding of our culture, our plight, our situation and our destiny and yet still get it correct with little resources at his disposal. Bokar Ceesay spent all his earnings and in later years, all the allowances given to him by his children to help foster, protect and promote our family unity and good neighbourliness. Bokar Ceesay is a giant of a man in soldiering responsibilities and indeed one in a million and there will never be another Bokar Ceesay. Since I started growing up as a young man, he has even found time in his life for me and at one time even visited me at Armitage High School in 1991 in Janjangbureh and brought me some bread crumbs. Bokar Ceesay is a true African and a very distinguished Muslim. I will miss him and the nation and schools in the Greater Banjul Areas will miss him too. I am a living witness that Bokar Ceesay in the span of forty years depreciated to nil balance more five cars in errands related to the family and the entire Gambian populace. All those cars at various points in time served as ambulances, court courier cars, moving home vans, naming ceremony errand cars, marriage ceremony cars and in some instance his cars serve as sleeping cabins for homeless driven away family in the tempest of the September and October rains in The Gambia.

Bokar Ceesay’s contributions will stand the test of time and will always stand out in the number of men and women that he assisted into marriages, the number of children he showed the right door to the schools, the number of strangers he helped settled and assisted into settling into mainland Gambian society, the number of burials that he helped fund, the number of noticed tenants he helped resettled in cheaper and better dwellings. There is only one Bokar Ceesay and he is gone and we are poorer and less secure without his presences in our midst.

Where is Bokar Ceesay? He is gone but will never be forgotten and there will never be another Bokar Ceesay. He has served this nation judiciously and efficiently by the propagation and strengthening of our values, our family values and our identity. Bokar Ceesay also demystifies the myth that you cannot be effective and efficiently engaged and be useful to society without a proper 8 to 4 formal job. In all spheres of life you can find meaning to your life and make life an illustratious and rewarding time by embracing humanity as Bokar did. Bokar you are gone but your great void will never be filled and that makes you immortal. Bokar you are gone but never will you be forgotten! Bokar you are one in a million and your heart is pure and clean. Bokar your memories will survive a lifetime and we will be telling your virtues to generations and generations of our kin.

Bokar forgive me as I have forgiven you for all you ever did, trying to make me understand the realities of later days in life that neither a child nor a boy knoweth! I pray for your eternal bliss and may the distinguished rulers of paradise receive you with distinction and may your good deeds and good ways be rewarded, Amen!