TRRC Team Meets Communities in NBR,CRR

The National Consultative team comprising of the Minister of Attorney General and Minister of Justice and United Nations resident coordinator and members of the Civil Society among other stakeholders in the transitional justice programme on Monday began a nationwide consultative tour on the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission.

The nationwide outreach on the theme ‘justice through reconciliation and reparations’ is aimed at gauging the opinions of Gambian people about the TRRC.

The team on Monday and Tuesday respectively held discussions with the people of Kerewan and Janjanbureh respectively and the message of the Minister Justice was the same in both meetings.

Abubacarr M Tambadou in his remarks spoke at length about the importance government’s attaches to the establishment of the TRRC as it a campaign promise of the new government.

According to him, the former president was involved in numerous human rights violations.

However, he was quick to point out that he (Jammeh) did not do it alone, but with the help of some of his loyalists, who are still living in the communities and they are citizens of this country.

The Commission, he added, which is in the making will serves as a healing centre for those affected either directly or indirectly.

Justice Minister thus implored on victims of the former regime to come out plainly and explain their ordeals likewise the perpetrators, emphasising the need for those involve to come out and speak the truth about their participation in the violations.

“Your challenges, experiences, recommendations and observations towards the commission are highly solicited because the commission belongs to the people and not government,” he said.

He noted that it is the intention of government to compensate victims under the Jammeh regime so as to ease the pain they went through, but was quick to state that this can only be done through truth and reconciliation from both the victims and perpetrators.

He stated, “It could be difficult for persons who committed the atrocities to come forward and tell the truth, but if they fail to come, another way of getting them would be implemented for justice to be done as mandated by law. Therefore, those responsible should come out and declare themselves. This will help both government and the general public to come up with tangible solutions.”

Sheriff M Kejira of The Gambia Centre for victims of human rights violations and Mr. Namory Trawally of The Gambia Press Union, who were also victims of the former regime also spoke at the meetings.

Trawally disclosed that ‘if everything goes as planned’, the Commission will commence sittings in December upon approval of a bill that will be presented at the National Assembly.

The UN Resident Coordinator, Madam Ade Mamoyane Lekoetje said her institution is proud to partner with the Ministry of Justice in this activity.

The process, she added, will give Gambians the opportunity to unite after two decades of suffering and disunity in some places.

She urged all communities to create more awareness in order to make Gambia ‘great again’, as she put it, Gambians are related.

Ebrima K.S Dampha and Sulayman Barry both Governors of North Bank and Central River Regions respectively, urged members of the communities to be attentive and also contribute to effectively to the commission. The duo acknowledged that among their responsibilities are to foster unity among their members through reconciliation.

In reaction, traditional rulers and members of the community, expressed delight with the idea to put the commission in place, saying it is important for people to reconcile as one people, despite the fact that numerous lives were lost under Jammeh.

However, some of them opined that it would be prudent ‘if sub-regional commission can be establish to assist the main commission in Banjul’.

They acknowledged the fact that all those involved in negative acts under Jammeh cannot be put in jail, but rather they should come forwards and apologized. Other speakers nearly shed tears as they narrate their ordeals under Jammeh.

by Fatou Sowe on tour