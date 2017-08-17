Truth Is the Keyword of TRRC Says Justice Minister

The attorney general and minister of Justice has told the people of Upper River Region that truth is the keyword of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission set up to probe into atrocities committed during the former regime.

Abubacarr M. Tambadou was speaking on Wednesday at the Regional Education Office in Basse, as part of the commission’s nationwide consultation meeting, designed to sound the thoughts of people in the country on the TRRC.

The Justice minister said that the objective of the commission was for victims to know the truth about what happened to them and for perpetrators to speak the truth about what they did? How they did it, and why they did it?

He recalled that what happened in the country from 22nd July 1994 to January 2017 is enormous as many people have suffered in the hands of the former regime.

However, he was quick to state that Jammeh never acted alone as those who enabled him are still in the communities.

To this end, Justice minister stressed that this is why the government deemed it fitting to establish this commission in order to heal the old wounds, likewise restore coexistence in the communities for peace to continue to prevail in the country.

According to him, after the exercise the commission will put regulations to avoid a repeat of the 22-years of Jammeh rule.

For her part, Fatou Jammeh-Touray, the governor of Upper River Region welcomed the delegation in her region, further urging the people to listen carefully to discussions, as the meeting was towards the maintenance of peace in the country.

Namory Touray of The Gambia Press Union made a presentation on the general objectives of the commission, why it should be established? How it intends to operate and when?

However, the general reactions of the people were mostly based on narration of ordeals during the former regime and many recommended for the rapid establishment of commission.

Further recommendations and advises were made for the commission to only be based on truth and not just of concocted stories of self proclaimed victims. The tour continues in the Lower River Region.

by Fatou Sowe on tour