Truth Should Be Enough for Reconciliation -Says Widow of Late Mahawa Cham

The widow of the late Mahawa Cham has said that truth is the only tool that would bring about reconciliation after all that had happened in the Jammeh regime.

The late Mahawa Cham was a National Assembly member who disappeared and was later confirmed dead.

Isatou Fatty who was sobbing while speaking, made this statement at the consultation meeting on the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) held at Mansakonko in the Lower River Region (LRR).

She said that the idea of discussing about reconciliation at this critical time is very important because “we are all Gambians”.

She recounted that what had happened to her husband was unfortunate but she has faith in the Almighty and she welcomed the idea of establishing the TRR Commission.

She further revealed that she was not the only wife to Cham as the deceased had two wives and children and he was a good man who could not even hurt a fly. Knowing the truth, she said, can bring about reconciliation in the country.

The statement of Isatou was among a lot others like that of Ousman Colley the alkalo of Kiang Dumbuto, Alhagie Demba Sanyang the chief of Kiang Central, Honourable Kajali Fofana of Jarra West who all gave accounts of their ordeals and further gave recommendations on the operations of the TRRC.

These reactions came after the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubacarr M. Tambadou highlighted more on the background and objectives of the intended commission.

The governor of the region Fanta Bojang Samata-Manneh also spoke at the meeting and Yusupha Bojang of the National Council for Civic Education made a presentation on the establishment of the TRRC.

by Fatou Sowe on tour