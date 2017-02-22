Turkey Will Always Stand by Gambia Ambassador Yuceer

The Turkish Ambassador to the Republic of The Gambia, His Excellency Ismail Sefa Yuceer has assured that the people of Turkey will continue to stand by their Gambian brothers in all respect.

The Gambia and Turkey, he said, have enjoyed a perfect relationship starting way back in 1965 when The Gambia attained Independence and in all the international fora, Turkey has received the support and cooperation of The Gambia. “Turkish Government has reciprocated the support of The Gambia and we continue to enjoy a very good relationship with our Gambian brothers. In the last 15 to 20 years, this relationship has been strengthened and enhanced in many ways. First of all, the Turkish military officers came to The Gambia to train Gambian soldiers and so far 7500 Gambian military personnel and security officers have been trained by the Turkish officers,” he disclosed during an interview on Tuesday in the Daily Observer offices in Kanifing.

The enviable cordial ties, he said, have seen so many Gambians speaking Turkish fluently because they have spent some years in Turkey.

“It is good that we have this kind of cooperation and also so far we have extended scholarship packages to our Gambian brothers. At least more than 130 students studied in Turkey by scholarship of the Turkish Government in Turkish Universities and institutions. In other fields, we have also tried to support Gambia, especially in the area of capacity building with Gambian diplomats travelling to Turkey for training last year. We want to continue this kind of cooperation,” Ambassador Yuceer told Daily Observer.

Under the new administration of President Adama Barrow, the Turkish Ambassador reaffirmed his government’s commitment to expanding the cooperation to all sectors of national development. “We hope that this cooperation will be enhanced and strengthened under the new Gambian President who has the support of the people.”

According to him, Turkey was among the first countries to congratulate President Barrow after the December polls. He said the Turkish President was supposed to attend the inauguration of President Barrow, but due to other engagements he could not attend it.

“In Turkey, there is a Referendum on the 16th April for the amendment of the Constitution because the Turkish people will be voting to either adopt or not the Presidential system in Turkey. Therefore, the Turkish President did send an envoy to deputise him. This is a new era for Gambia and we want to cite with Gambian strongly in all respects.”

Ambassador Yuceer, who arrived in the Gambia three months ago, said he arrived in the country when tensions were high as a result of the political impasse, but his impression about the country so far is a very good one. “I adore the people of Gambia because they are very friendly and peaceful. I would like to see exchange visits between The Gambia and Turkey.”

Priority Areas

Among many of his priority areas during his stay in the country, His Excellency Yuceer said, he would like to help The Gambia in the field of human development, especially in health, education, economic development and other key sectors. He said there are many Turkish investors and companies who can contribute to realise these targets.

Academic Freedom

Contrary to a media report by an international magazine that some of the academics have been expelled and dismissed from the Universities in Turkey, Ambassador Yuceer strongly condemned the report as false and baseless, describing Turkey as a democratic country where the rights and freedom of people are fully respected. “This is meant to misinform people and trying to give a negative picture of Turkey. There is academic freedom at the maximum level, and there are over 190 Universities in Turkey,” he said.

“On the 15th of July, 2016, there was an unsuccessful coup attack in Turkey to overthrow the elected government and they targeted our President. And during this attack, more than 250 innocent people were killed and over 2500 people were injured. The culprits are before the courts and independent judges will decide on the matter,” he indicated.

According to him, Turkey is facing so many challenges as a result of the instability and war in Syria and Iraq, which caused millions of people to flee into Turkey. “We are hosting more than 3 million refugees mainly from Syria and some of them from Iraq. In the last six or eight years, Turkey spent more than US$25 Billion in hosting these refugees and unfortunately the international community do not share this burden fairly. This is bringing some security problems as well; we are urging the international community to give some attention to the Syrian problem so that there will be a fair solution in Syria,” he concluded.

by Alieu Ceesay