Two Injured As armed robbers Loot Cash and Valuables in NBR,URR

A large group of armed robbers broke into shops, attacked people and made it away with cash and valuables in separate attacks in North Bank and Upper River Regions of the Gambia.

The incident was reported to have happened in Demba Kunda in Jimara District of the Upper River region and Kerr Foday village in the North Bank region respectively.

The robbers armed with guns believed to be six in numbers. They first launched attack in a shop in Kerr Foday village were the shopkeeper together with his brother was seriously beaten by the robbers before they ran away with huge amount of money robbed from the victims.

A source in URR also disclosed that another rubbery incidence took place in Demba Kunda in the Upper River Region, in which attackers seriously strike a man and went away with his motorbike with some amount of money.

Meanwhile report reaching this medium indicated that the robbery victim, Modou Sowe, the shopkeeper at Kerr Foday village and his younger brother were discharged from the hospital in the NBR.

Following the recent incidences in the rural Gambia, the inspector general of police was said to have deployed a combine Securities Task Force compromising of the Police Intervention Unit, Immigration, The Gambia Prison Services among others security agencies to patrol around the border villages.

The team led by the Commissioner of Operations of The Gambia Police Forces (GPF) Landing Bojang. Efforts to reach the commanding officer of the team for comment by our reporter prove futile.

It would be recalled that on Thursday 2nd March 2017 at Kerr Gumalo Village in Central Badibou District of the North Bank Region (NBR) Armed Robbers launched another attack and went away with an amounts of D342, 000 and D181, 000 respectively from the two shops belonging to Seedy Muhammed Salleh and Muhammed Lamin Hydara.

At the time of going to press no suspected person have been arrested in connection with this latest armed attack in the rural areas.

The North Bank Region, Central River Region and the Upper River Region are regions that are always been subjected to armed robbers attacks in recent years, as last year in URR a Hunter was been reportedly been kill by armed robbers in Makamasereh Village in the Wulli East District.

By Momodou Jawo