U.K. Jarra Association Reaches Out to Soma Hospital

The U.K. Jarra Association, a charity organisation based in the United Kingdom, recently presented medical and sanitary equipment to Soma District Hospital, Lower River Region.



The items worth over 20,000.00, were meant to augment operational service delivery at the said health centre.

The items include, blood pressure kit, sanitary pads, latex gloves, bed seeds, surgical items, desktop computers, working sticks.

Presenting the items, the chairman of the association in The Gambia, Ansumana Kinteh, gave a brief overview of the association’s activities, saying the latest presentation was among series of initiatives undertaken by the charity in the country.

The U.K. Jarra Association, he went on, was formed on the 8th of August 2015 in Reading, U.K., with the main goal of complementing government’s efforts in the areas of health and education.

According to him, their service to the community stems from an attitude of gratitude and not for pity, pointing out that they are proud to come from the community of Jarra.

“We are proud of what the community of Jarra has done for us and I truly believe that giving back to our community build hopes and when there is hope there is always a future”.

Kinteh noted that the association was established by some Gambians from Jarra based in the United Kingdom.

“Furthermore, in the area of health, the association is planning to establish a community pharmacy in various locations in Jarra with a view to making essential drugs both accessible and affordable to the most vulnerable in our communities. Through this project we hope to provide essential drugs at subsidised prices to the people of Jarra,” he said

For his part, Alhagie Yaya Jarjusey, the chief of Jarra West District, Lower River Region, acknowledged that the donation was not the first of its kind, saying similar presentation was made to Soma District Hospital last year by the said association.

He thanked the donors for the gesture, further calling on other donors and individuals to come forward and provide a helping hand to the society.

Momodou Lamin Manneh, an officer at the Regional Health Office in Mansakonko, described the donation as timely, and a step in the right direction.

He pointed out that health is everybody’s business, thus the need for all to come forward and support in one way or the other.

Stepping in for governor of LRR, Mustapha Colley, the programme officer at Women Bureau’s Office in Mansakonko, said the items would go a long way in improving the country’s health service delivery.

Haddy Cham, the OIC officer-in-charge of the Bureng Health Centre, in Jarra East, equally lauded the donors for the gesture, and assured that the materials donated will be put into good use.

by Olimatou Coker &

Salifu . M. Touray